Kim Kardashian’s kids are the cutest! Check out pictures of North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm

We’ve watched Kim Kardashian evolve over the years on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and that includes the growth of her little family.

Kim got married to rapper Kanye West in 2014, and they now have four children.

COVID-19 hit the West family hard, as Kim was in charge of all four of the children while Kanye isolated himself to recover from contracting the virus.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Being stuck in quarantine was an adjustment and made her realize there probably wasn’t any more kids in their future.

As for those Kardashian-West kids, here are the cutest pictures.

North made her appearance first

Making her debut to the family in 2013, firstborn North West made the couple parents for the first time.

Bursting with attitude and personality, she definitely takes after Kim and Kanye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Saint arrived and made North a big sister

Two years after his older sister, Kim’s first son arrived.

He was supposed to be making his appearance closer to his Christmas due date, but Saint arrived three weeks early.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Chicago came to the world through a surrogate

With the birth of Chicago came the first time the reality TV star used a surrogate. Named after her husband’s home town, the addition of the baby girl was special.

Kim suffers from placenta accreta – a condition that makes the labor and delivery process difficult.

After the difficult birth of her first two children, surrogacy was the safest option to grow her family.

It’s clear little Chi is a cutie and has stolen the hearts of her parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Last but not least, their last son is born

Psalm is the latest to make his introduction to the clan.

Turning three this year, he is the baby of the West family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Before the quarantine, they may have considered adding another little one to the family, but the pair admitted they are finished with the baby-making.

Kim said that dealing with her four children at home has given her a new respect for teachers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Do you think Kim and Kanye will have any more kids?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns to E! in 2021.