Kim Kardashian done having kids after spending coronavirus quarantine with the family

She’s a proud mom of four, but Kim Kardashian has decided there won’t be a fifth little one joining the famous Kardashian-West family.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made the announcement this week during an interview on The View.

“Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door,” she said.

Kim is mom to daughters North (six) and Chicago (two), as well as sons Saint (four) and Psalm (10 months). She shares all her kids with rapper-turned-designer-turned-spiritual-leader Kanye West.

Earlier this year, Kimye were rumored to be planning a fifth baby by surrogate. But it seems that now, after spending some quality family time at home with the four they have already, the pair are finished baby-making.

Along with the rest of California, the famous couple has been in lockdown during the COVID-19 crisis. Unlike most of their fellow Californians, however, Kimye and their brood have been self-isolating in their huge Los Angeles mansion.

Nevertheless, it appears the quarantine measures have been challenging for the mom-of-four.

“It’s really tough. It’s really tough,” Kim said during her interview.

“Being their teacher too … [I have] newfound respect for teachers,” she continued. “They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

Earlier this week, Kim asked her fans on Twitter for suggestions on how to keep her kids entertained while the family was cooped up indoors during the pandemic.

“What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained???” she tweeted. “As a family, we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!”

Kim also shared her own movie and TV suggestions for keeping boredom at bay.

North West builds DIY quarantine unit for her Kim and Kanye dolls

It seems at least one of Kim’s kids is pretty good at entertaining herself, however.

In an Instagram story last month, Kim revealed how her eldest daughter North had been keeping busy at home.

The little tot had built her very own quarantine fort. What’s more, the six-year-old included a special isolation unit for her Kim and Kayne dolls.

Trying to keep up with the Kardashians during self-isolation

While she admitted that entertaining her brood could be “tough,” Kim also told The View that she was still enjoying spending more time together as a family.

“We do travel so much in our regular world that this has been [great),” she said. “I think the family bonding part of it all – going on walks outside [and] watched every single movie you could possibly imagine. I’ve been showing the kids all these 80s movies like Harry and the Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn’t watch.”

However, the 39-year-old reality TV star said that she’s struggled with not being able to see her sisters and extended family.

Kim said: “It’s been really hard. We do Zoom dinners where we all make our plate and get on. We’re on a group family chat all the time, FaceTiming my grandma, my sisters. It has been really challenging. Our kids haven’t seen each other. The cousins haven’t played together, so that’s been very different for them too.”

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian revealed that she had been quarantining with ex Tristan Thompson, leading some fans to speculate that the pair were getting back together.

Kim’s older Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, has been self-isolating with her kids in their Calabasas mansion, while her baby daddy Scott Disick has chosen to isolate with his girlfriend Sofia Richie.