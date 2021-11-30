Why some fans think Kim Kardashian is using Pete Davidson to protect Kylie Jenner after Astroworld

Kim Kardashian reportedly began dating Pete Davidson in October 2021. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kim Kardashian’s latest escapades with Pete Davidson are still hard for some fans to digest.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, continue to keep their schedules open for some autumn fun. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Kardashian celebrated Davidson’s birthday with him and his close friends.

The outing reportedly confirmed the relationship, which began in October 2021. As Monsters and Critics previously shared, Kardashian is in the middle of divorcing Kanye West after seven years of marriage.

While many of Kardashian’s supporters are rooting for her new, single life, others believe it’s a distraction from Kylie Jenner’s involvement in Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Pete Davidson’s hickey from Kim Kardashian sparked outrage by fans

Kardashian and Davidson were spotted out and about on Monday, Nov. 22. On their outing, photographers snapped photos of the supposed couple going to dinner together.

The Big Time Adolescence star wore a grey, fuzzy jacket with a green top and light blue jeans. Additionally, he wore a brown hat that slightly covered his blonde, disheveled hair. While holding Davidson’s hand, Kardashian wore a black turtleneck, baseball cap with leather gloves, and a leather skirt.

During their stroll, photos surfaced of a hickey on the Guy Code alum’s neck. Since Davidson was on a date with Kardashian, Daily Mail assumed that the love bite was from her.

Although the SKIMS founder didn’t confirm nor deny she did it, some fans scoffed at the photos. They claimed that Kardashian is using Davidson to distract the attention of her younger sister. On Friday, Nov. 5, Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival left 10 people dead and more injured following a crowd surge.

Pic credit: hailsssss/Reddit

“Don’t worry Kylie, Kim and Pete are here to take the heat off you,” one Reddit user said.

Kylie Jenner returned to Instagram for the first time in weeks

Love at first bite! SNL star Pete sports a huge hickey on his neck as he steps out with Kim



Read more: https://t.co/D8mPBQyE47 pic.twitter.com/AEqQjbHQmB — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 23, 2021

On KUWTK, the Kar-Jenners frequently addressed issues that made headlines before their new season began. In 2019, Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson engulfed most of the show’s 18th season. Additionally, many members of the family discussed almost getting canceled for a business decision.

In June 2021, KUWTK aired its final episode on E! The following September, the family reunited to shoot a new show on a different network, Hulu. However, one part of the show that reportedly won’t air is Jenner and Scott’s alleged legal woes. On Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, the rapper’s Astroworld Festival resulted in 10 people dying and more injured. Scott and the event’s organizers are currently being sued for over $750 million.

Since the fatalities, Jenner has released a statement to her Instagram followers. However, she’s reportedly lost money from Kylie Cosmetics, as some former supporters have vowed to stop using her products. Additionally, the 25-year-old entrepreneur hasn’t posted much on social media.

In November 2021, DailyMail reported that Jenner returned to Instagram for the first time in several weeks. Although she didn’t say anything about the festival, she wished her longtime friend, Hailey Bieber, a happy birthday. The model and wife of Justin Bieber turned 25.