Jill Dillard celebrates belated birthday lunch with Joy and Jessa

Jill Duggar celebrated her milestone 30th birthday by spending some time with two of her sisters, Jessa and Joy, but one sister was missing from their get-together.

Jill took to her Instagram stories on Thursday to announce to her 1.7 million followers that she enjoyed a “lovely belated lunch” with some of her family.

“Had a lovely belated birthday lunch with some of my fam at one of our favorite places!” Jill wrote in her IG story, tagging the restaurant, and her sisters Joy Forsyth and Jessa Seewald.

One sister was absent from the get-together

Jill added, “Missed you @janamduggar,” referring to Jana Duggar, who wasn’t able to join the group.

Jill’s sister, Joy, shared her sister’s post on her own IG story slides, and added the text, “Love you, @jillmdillard Happy belated birthday!”

Joy and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were some of the first Duggar family members to speak out about Josh‘s arrest last month.

Jessa didn’t share any pics on her IG stories from the lunch, but she was busy celebrating daughter Ivy Jane’s second birthday on Thursday. Ivy happens to share a birthday with Grandma Duggar, who would have celebrated her 80th birthday this week.

Jill’s actual birthday was on May 17, when she thanked her family for the fun times she had celebrating turning 30, including a weekend camping getaway with husband Derick and sons Israel and Samuel.

The 30-year-old Counting On star said of her birthday celebrations, “So thankful for the amazing family time and fun birthday celebrations the past few days. I think I learned well from my little bro @siandlaurenduggar how to milk a birthday.”

“Thanks babe, @derickdillard for all the fun and thoughtful celebrations…& everyone else for the well wishes and gifts!…Happily ready for my 30’s now!”

Jill and hubby Derick live life the way they see fit

Jill recently came under fire when she used the R. Kelly song I Believe I Can Fly as the background music on one of her IG stories. Fans were uncertain whether Jill was clueless about R. Kelly’s criminal past, especially amid her brother Josh’s child pornography charges.

The mom of two has been spending a lot more time lately with cousin Amy King, often thrift store shopping or browsing Amy’s shop, 3130 Clothing in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Some fans think that Jill has been labeled as the “black sheep” of the family due to her husband’s refusal to be around her brother, Josh Duggar, amid his shocking scandal.

Jill and Derick continue to unapologetically live their lives by their own standards, and most fans of the family are happy to see it.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.