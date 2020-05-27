Is Jill Duggar the ‘black sheep’ because Derick Dillard refuses to be around Josh Duggar?

Jill Duggar is the one Duggar child who appears to be out of place within the family. She and Derick Dillard haven’t filmed in years, but they remain popular on social media.

Their disconnect from the family and Counting On has always been blamed on Derick’s outspoken views on other TLC programming. However, that may not be the case.

Could there be something else, like Josh Duggar, that has Jill’s husband up in arms?

Derick Dillard was married to Jill Duggar when the Josh Duggar scandal broke

On June 21, 2014, Jill Duggar married Derick Dillard. She was the second Duggar child to get married, but the first daughter.

A little less than a year after Jill and Derick tied the knot, Josh Duggar’s secrets nearly tanked the entire family.

In May 2015, news broke that the eldest son of the family had been in trouble a decade before. Josh admittedly touched several of his sisters and a family friend in an appropriate manner.

While Jim Bob Duggar thought it had been sealed away for good, that was not the case.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar spoke out about what happened to them. Jill had Derick Dillard by her side, and Jessa had Ben Seewald.

The sisters received Jill & Jessa: Counting On to showcase their lives and growing family in the aftermath. That show turned into Counting On, featuring all of the Duggar siblings except for Josh.

There was footage of Derick Dillard standing with Jill Duggar as she discussed some of what happened.

Shortly after Josh Duggar was revealed to have molested his sisters, it was outed that he was a part of the extramarital affair website, Ashley Madison.

Not only did he disgrace the family with his inappropriate touches, but he also was stepping out on his devoted wife, Anna Duggar.

Is Derick Dillard disgusted with Josh Duggar?

For several months, Derick Dillard has been speaking out about what he believes goes on in the Duggar family.

From accusations of misappropriation of funds to calling Jill Duggar a victim, he hasn’t shied away from saying what he thinks.

Many Counting On fans believed Derick and Jill had been fired from the show, but that isn’t the case. The couple walked away because they no longer wanted to be a part of it.

Derick had been voicing his disdain for the I Am Jazz show, even going so far as to call the teen out on social media.

Even though TLC released a statement that said they were no longer affiliated with Derick Dillard, they did not terminate him. He and Jill Duggar had already walked away.

After the scandal with Josh Duggar broke, things changed.

There are a lot of differences between Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

The couple has decided to enroll their children in public school, have relaxed on the dress code, and even shared things that the famous Counting On family would never share.

Things changed when Josh Duggar and his scandal caused the downfall of 19 Kids and Counting. Derick Dillard didn’t want the network to force Jill Duggar to talk about what happened or encourage her to continue to film.

A tell-all book by Derick Dillard is reportedly in the works.

Jim Bob Duggar has allegedly consulted lawyers about what happens when it is released. Counting On fans believe there is a lot unknown about the family that could be shared, especially if Derick is talking about it.

Whether Josh Duggar is what turned Derick Dillard off of the reality show and family remains to be seen. However, the timing was right for Jill Duggar’s exit.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.