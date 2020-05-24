Jill Duggar declares herself a ‘hippie chick’ as Counting On alum shows off funky new dress

Jill Duggar Dillard declares herself a hippie chick in a new Instagram photo, and fans are loving her new look.

The Counting On star is keeping fans entertainment during quarantine with various looks and social media messages. Jill’s latest message shows her embracing her inner hippie, while also counting her blessings.

Jill’s message to fans

The Duggar family is all about being grateful for the good things in their lives, even amid the current health climate. Jill shared a fun photo that included a bible passage.

“But this I call to mind, and therefore I have hope: The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. “The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “therefore, I will hope in him.” Lamentations‬ ‭3:21-24‬” Jill captioned her photo then asked her followers to share the what blessing they are counting.‬‬‬

It is a powerful message for sure.

However, Jill’s outfit is what really got her fans talking. She is dressed in a funky sundress with a white t-shirt underneath.

Jill calls herself a hippie chick

The comments section of her post was immediately flooded with fans asking where Jill got the fun quarantine outfit. She revealed the outfit is from Natural Life. According to the company website, it sells various “treasures” found when the owners are out and about.

Natural Life has a little something for everyone — clothes, home products, hair accessories, car products, and special gifts. It is a very unique company, as fans could easily tell by Jill’s hippie outfit.

Fans also praised Jill’s look, complimenting her attire and commenting on her beauty. One comment stood out above the rest, and it is all because of Jill’s response.

“Gorgeous,” wrote @3130clothing.

“@3130clothing Your hippie chick cousin,” replied Jill.

The comment had fans posting smiley face emoji’s and laughing out loud. Jill took the time to thank and reply to all of the comments.

While most users had nothing but nice things to say, there was one troll who took the opportunity to hate on Jill. The user asked why “you guys” couldn’t wear normal clothes.

Jill didn’t waste her time responding to the hater, but fans jumped to her defense. They were not going to let Jill be shamed when she was sharing such a positive post.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.