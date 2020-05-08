Jill Duggar reportedly wants to remain ‘neutral’ as Derick Dillard teases Duggar tell-all

Jill Duggar is steering clear of the drama that is brewing between her father, Jim Bob Duggar, and her husband, Derick Dillard.

There is speculation that things between the two men aren’t good. Derick has threatened to release a tell-all book about the Duggar family, and his father-in-law has allegedly already discussed what to do with a team of lawyers if the book is released.

Jill Duggar remains neutral

According to In Touch Weekly, a source told them that Jill Duggar would prefer if her husband remained quiet. She doesn’t want to rock the boat any more than it already has been, but it looks like Derick Dillard isn’t going to sit by and let things go.

Things between the Duggar daughter and her parents are reportedly going well. She speaks with them regularly and has made sure to keep up with her siblings as life goes on. Despite the trouble a tell-all could cause for the family, Jim Bob Duggar will stand by his daughter according to the source.

To remain neutral, Jill allegedly secretly hopes that there won’t be a book, or that when there is one, it will not be as bad as anticipated. The Duggar family is constantly under scrutiny, and after the two back-to-back scandals from Josh, they almost didn’t recover.

First, it was revealed that he inappropriately touched several of his sisters and a family friend. The Duggars knew about it, but the public did not. Then, Josh was linked with the Ashley Madison scandal, which was the final straw for the family and they sent him to a sexual rehabilitation center to get things worked out.

Derick Dillard wants the book

At this point, Derick Dillard has been teasing followers about all of the Duggar knowledge he has. For a few months now, he has been dropping shocking tidbits of information.

First, it was the news that Jill Duggar had to ask Jim Bob Duggar permission to be at the big house if he wasn’t around. That was revealed because when Jessa Duggar went into labor with Ivy Jane, no one but Jill was around to help. They had to wait for permission to go and help her while the rest of the family was in Tennessee.

Then, there was the interview with Katie Joy from Without a Crystal Ball. Derick revealed that he and Jill are no longer affiliated with The Institute for Basic Life Principles (IBLP). That wasn’t too shocking, but it wasn’t where followers thought things were headed. The couple had already enrolled Israel Dillard in kindergarten for the fall school year, so speculation abounded that they had split from the church the Duggars are linked up with.

Unfortunately, Jill Duggar is going to be caught in the middle no matter what. Standing beside her husband is what she was taught, but alienating her family is likely a scary thing. She wants Derick Dillard to squash the idea, but if he won’t, remaining neutral is her best bet.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.