Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar no longer affiliated with IBLP, slam their ‘rules’

Derick Dillard hasn’t been shy about speaking out when it comes to the Duggars. He is married to Jill Duggar, the second oldest Duggar daughter of the bunch.

Late last year and earlier this year, Derick Dillard took to social media to reveal some information about Jim Bob Duggar. Not only did he say the patriarch keeps all of the profits from Counting On, but he also revealed he and Jill Duggar need permission to be at the Duggar compound from Jim Bob himself.

Derick Dillard interviews with Katie Joy

Reality television followers may recognize Katie Joy and her vlog on YouTube, Without a Crystal Ball. She was able to speak with Derick Dillard via e-mail and DM on Twitter, getting some insight about his life with Jill Duggar now and what will happen to them moving forward.

It was confirmed that Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar are no longer affiliated with the IBLP. The Institute of Basic Life Principles is an ultra-conservative Christian group that often makes headlines. The Duggar family is heavily involved in the IBLP — as are some of the families who are connected to the Duggars via marriage like the Swansons and Caldwells.

The former Counting On star talked about not being comfortable with a group that has a lot of rules. Things like the modest dress code and hair cutting were both mentioned when talking with Katie Joy. Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar have evolved since marriage, often making headlines for things like her nose piercing and their decision to send Israel to public school in the fall.

On top of that, Derick Dillard also revealed that he doesn’t see a problem with alcohol consumption. That is something the IBLP is strictly against. He and Jill Duggar have found another church and are no longer affiliated with their former church or the IBLP.

What is next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

As far as what the future holds, no one is certain. Derick Dillard did tease a possible tell-all about the Duggar family earlier this year. That would be something Counting On viewers would love to see, especially after all of his claims about how things ran behind the scenes.

They are preparing to send their oldest son to kindergarten in the fall and Derick Dillard is currently enrolled in law school. He joked about a baby boom coming with the coronavirus pandemic keeping everyone at home and with their spouse. Could another baby be on the way for Jill and Derick?

Now Counting On viewers know where Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar stand. With him speaking out, it is only a matter of time before more drama pops up.

Counting On is currently on hiatus and is expected to return later this year to TLC.