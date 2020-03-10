Jill Duggar calls Derick Dillard her ‘hero’ in new Instagram post

Jill Duggar shared a mushy post on Instagram to mark Derick Dillard’s birthday. She posted a photo of the two together and then called him her “hero.”

Their relationship has been front and center for years. Jill Duggar was the first Duggar daughter to walk down the aisle and some Counting On fans believe that Jim Bob Duggar handpicked Derick Dillard for her.

A mushy Instagram post reveals how Jill Duggar feels about Derick Dillard

She has always sung Derick Dillard’s praises, but this time, Jill Duggar got raw about her feelings for her husband. The two have fallen under intense scrutiny, especially recently with the rants he has gone on against her family.

In the Instagram post, Jill Duggar says, in part, “Thanks for being my man and for always pointing me back to Jesus. You’re my hero and my best friend!” She has often talked about how he spoils her by filling up her car with gas and doing other nice things that help her out while he is away at school during the day.

Some have questioned the relationship shared by Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar, but it looks like they are the real deal. She loves Derick Dillard with everything and has trusted his guidance and the decisions he’s made on behalf of her and her children.

Did the Duggars reconcile with the Dillards?

Yesterday, Derick Dillard received a shout out from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on his birthday. That surprised fans who thought both Jill Duggar and her husband were estranged from the family. It looked that way, especially over the holidays when the two didn’t attend any of the Duggar gatherings.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the Duggars and Dillards moving forward. It certainly appears like they may have mended fences, but if that isn’t the case and this was all for show, the next several months will be telling.

Despite all of the media backlash and the ups and downs within her family, Jill Duggar loves her husband. He has been a constant in her life, and when it was turned upside down following the revelation that she was a victim of Josh Duggar, Derick Dillard was there beside his wife to help her cope.

Through thick and thin, Jill Duggar appreciates Derick Dillard as not only her husband but also her best friend.