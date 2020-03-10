Derick Dillard receives birthday wishes from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar: Have they reconciled?

Derick Dillard celebrated his birthday today and while he got the typical shoutout from Jill Duggar, it was another one that surprised fans.

Jim Bob and Michelle (presumably) took to their Instagram account to wish Derick Dillard a happy birthday. They even said they were thankful for him, which is quite a shock given the events that have transpired over the last few months.

Are the Duggars and Derick Dillard still at odds?

At the end of 2019, Derick Dillard laid things out about the inner workings of the Duggar family. He revealed that Jill Duggar needed permission from Jim Bob Duggar to even be at the Duggar compound without him home — something that caused a bit of a headache when Jessa Duggar went into labor early and needed Jill’s assistance.

From there, he went on to explain that Jim Bob Duggar takes all of the money earned from Counting On. Derick Dillard revealed they didn’t make any money from filming, which is part of the reason they quit filming the show. It was also part of the reason the couple asked for funding for their mission trips.

While there was never a public falling out, clues pointed to a feud between Jill Duggar and her parents over Derick Dillard. She didn’t spend the holidays with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, which only heightened the tension.

Now, fans are wondering if they reconciled or if this was just for attention.

What is next for Derick and the Duggars?

It has already been said that Derick Dillard will not film Counting On ever again. Not only has TLC squashed the idea that they will work with him after his attack on Jazz Jennings, but he has also revealed he never wants to return.

Counting On fans have yet to see Derick Dillard interact with his inlaws since the plethora of information he revealed. Jill Duggar has been spotted with her family, like when she joined her sisters for a shopping trip when Jinger Duggar came into town.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see if any of this is discussed on the upcoming season of Counting On. Jill Duggar has appeared on a few of the birth specials, but nothing more consistent since they left the show as a family.

For now, it looks like there is no bad blood between Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their son-in-law, Derick Dillard. A happy birthday post is a tradition for the family, and the fact that they included him this year speaks volumes.