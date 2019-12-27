Derick Dillard reveals he and Jill Duggar need permission to go to the Duggar compound

Derick Dillard just confirmed a feud that many people have been speculating about between Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and him and his wife, Jill Duggar.

In a slew of Instagram comments, Derick Dillard revealed that he and Jill Duggar are not allowed at the Duggar compound without Jim Bob around. That is interesting, especially since Jill was raised in that home, and several of her siblings still reside there. Derick went further into detail and revealed that when Jessa Duggar went into labor, Jill had to get permission from Jim Bob to go and help her when the family was out of town.

This all stems from back when Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard stopped appearing on Counting On. More information was given about how they were under the impression that TLC was not compensating Jim Bob Duggar and the family, and the network would only reimburse them for things like gas and food under certain circumstances. When he and his wife found out the truth, things escalated and rules were put into place.

With all of the new information given by Derick Dillard on his Christmas post on Instagram, fans are stunned. It was believed that TLC had cut ties with the reality stars after he went off on Twitter about Jazz Jennings and the transgender community. Derick now says it was their choice to walk away, and Jill echoed that sentiment last month.

If the promise of a tell-all book from Derick Dillard comes to fruition, things could get very interesting. He isn’t afraid to tell the truth about Jim Bob and what goes on behind closed doors — even if it costs him and Jill Duggar their extended family. Most of the Duggars are still in contact with Jill on social media, but spending time with siblings doesn’t happen as often anymore.

There is more going on, and, slowly, Derick Dillard is giving followers a glimpse into what is going on between his family and his wife’s parents. Jim Bob Duggar got more than he bargained for when he blessed the marriage of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard.

Counting On is expected to return to TLC sometime in 2020.