Jill Duggar echoes claims made by Derick Dillard that they walked away from Counting On

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were rumored to have been cut from Counting On by TLC, but that is not the case according to the former reality stars.

Jill revealed that they chose to step away from filming before the birth of their second child.

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a text message screengrab she shared with Derick Dillard. Israel was watching one of the reality shows she starred on and he was excited to hear them mention the Duggars.

In the caption. Jill revealed that her family would sometimes view rough cuts of the show before it aired.

In the comment section, Jill Duggar was asked if she planned to return to Counting On. She responded and revealed that they (meaning she and Derick Dillard) have no plans to return to the show.

They decided it was too much before they welcomed their second son. Ironically, that was also around the time they returned to Arkansas following some missionary work in El Salvador.

There was some concern from Counting On fans that Jill was down there while pregnant and may not make it back home in time for the birth.

Both Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have shared similar stories about why they are no longer filming Counting On. It was assumed that the network had cut ties with the couple following some Twitter battles, but that may not be the case.

Derick went back and forth on the social media platform about the transgender teen, Jazz Jennings. I Am Jazz aired on TLC and because of the nature of the show, Dillard voiced his concerns and beliefs while trashing the teen. The network stated they were no longer working with him but never elaborated further.

It looks like Jill Duggar isn’t opposed to being on camera as she appeared back in Jessa Duggar’s birth special after she had Ivy Jane back in June. At this point, Counting On fans will take what she is willing to give, even if it is only a guest appearance.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC