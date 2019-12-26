Jill Duggar doesn’t spend Christmas with the Duggars, sparks more feud rumors

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are once again sparking speculation about an estrangement from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Christmas came and went, and still, the Dillards have not been to the family home to celebrate with the rest of the siblings.

Thanksgiving started the questions about whether Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard were estranged from her parents. They shared photos of the celebrations they had, and none of them were at the Duggar compound.

Jill Duggar did not post any Christmas photos, but Derick Dillard posted a few photos on his account. It appears the two spent the holiday together and not with the big family at the Duggar compound.

A follower asked by they don’t go to the big house anymore, and Derick responded by saying they were no longer on 19 Kids and Counting.

The irony is Derick Dillard attempted to avoid the question, and his answer made no sense. TLC canceled 19 Kids and Counting in 2015 following the molestation scandal Josh Duggar faced.

The spin-off, Jill & Jessa: Counting On, was put on the air for the sisters to talk about what happened with Josh, and for viewers to still have a way to watch the children grow up and build their own families.

It eventually changed to just Counting On.

By avoiding the question, Derick Dillard only added fuel to the speculation fire. Jill Duggar has not mentioned her relationship with her parents either. She has support from her cousin Amy Duggar King and some of her siblings and their spouses comment on her social media posts.

Until either Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar or Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard speak up about their relationship, no one will know the truth. There have been several occurrences where Derick has been incredibly outspoken, casting some clouds over Counting On and the family.

Neither he nor Jill has filmed for the show regularly in quite some time. It was revealed they opted to leave the show, but details behind the decision weren’t made clear.

Despite not spending time at the Duggar compound, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard appear to have had a nice holiday.