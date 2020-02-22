Jill Duggar reveals she is sending Israel Dillard to public school

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Jill Duggar just revealed that she broke one of the biggest Duggar traditions. The former reality star has registered her oldest child for public school.

Israel Dillard will be heading to kindergarten in the fall and Jill Duggar shared a photo of him to announce the big news. He will be the first Duggar grandchild to attend public school as Josh and Anna Duggar’s children are all homeschooled along with the younger Duggar siblings.

Breaking the homeschooling tradition

While it may have been thought that Jinger Duggar was the most rebellious Duggar sibling, Jill Duggar is going to give her a run for her money. The two women have seemed to find their footing in today’s world, but Jill has gone a step further.

It has been noticed that Jill Duggar has upped her fashion game, choosing to wear pants and similar outfits to Jinger Duggar. Now, she has broken one of the biggest traditions the Duggar family has by enrolling Israel Duggar in public school for kindergarten.

On her blog, Jill Duggar revealed that she has been working to homeschool Israel some, but letting him go to kindergarten will be an adventure. It is something she and her husband, Derick Dillard have talked about and decided to do.

Read More The Duggar family mourns another loss as Tyler Hutchins’ baby brother passes away

Not only is Israel Dillard going to a public school, but he is also enrolled in the same district that Derick Dillard was enrolled in when he went to school.

Jill Duggar keeps pushing the limits

The news about Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard enrolling their oldest son, Israel in public school has surprised Counting On fans. It would have been more shocking if the events of the past months hadn’t transpired though.

Derick Dillard has put a lot of information in the hands of the public, and slowly, questions are arising about Jim Bob Duggar and his intentions. He revealed that he and Jill need permission to be at the Duggar compound. That has been in place for almost a year, if not more.

Aside from all of that, Jill Duggar hasn’t been spending the holidays with her family. Thanksgiving and Christmas were not spent at the Duggar compound at all. Jill is close with her cousin Amy Duggar King, supporting her and her husband’s businesses.

News about public school being brought into the picture for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard is big. They still have not moved into what would be considered “mainstream” with their choices, but they have definitely moved away from many of the Duggar practices.