Jill Duggar is taking cues from Jinger Duggar when it comes to fashion

Jill Duggar has turned up her style and it is being noticed. Jinger Duggar was once dubbed the most fashionable one in the Counting On bunch, but it looks like her older sister has been taking notes.

The last few months have been revealing where Jill Duggar is concerned. She has not only updated her fashion sense, but she also decided to upgrade her physical appearance.

Just a few days ago, Jill revealed she cut 14 inches off her hair. That was a big deal because she has always kept her hair long, never cutting more than four to six inches off at any given time.

Jinger Duggar has always been a bit edgier than her siblings.

Once she moved to Texas following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo, she upgraded her style as well. Jinger debuted her blonder hair on the most recent season of Counting On. From wearing jeans and leggings to an updated physical appearance, Jinger has dominated the headlines for months with her choices.

Now, it looks like Jill Duggar has decided to take a play out of Jinger Duggar’s playbook. She has always had a bit of an edge, especially with a nose piercing. Now, Jill is wearing pants and more modern clothing. Modeling for 3130, the company her cousin Amy Duggar King owns has shown a different side of the reality star.

With her roughly shoulder-length hair, Jill Duggar is looking more modern than ever. She has slowly broken away from her parents, causing speculation that she may even be feuding with them. Derick Dillard has caused several ripples with his tweets and comments, but Jill remains by her husband’s side.

As Jill Duggar follows in Jinger Duggar’s footsteps, fans are wondering if the other girls will follow suit or if Jessa and Joy-Anna Duggar will continue to live the life they were brought up living.