Jill Duggar adds fashionista to her resume as she models for 3130 Clothing

Jill Duggar has branched out over the last several months, and one of the most significant moves she has made has been modeling for her cousin Amy Duggar King’s clothing boutique.

Over the last few weeks, Jill Duggar has shared photos of herself and her cousin in outfits that people can purchase at the 3130 Clothing store. The two have remained close as they grew up, with Duggar sharing photos while shopping at Amy Duggar King’s store.

Not only has Jill Duggar updated her wardrobe, but she is quickly becoming a fashionista in her own right. She went from wearing what she grew up with to a more modern look.

Jill has remained modest, but jeans and pants have been incorporated into her closet as well.

Seeing Jill Duggar adapt to modern fashion and enjoying what she is wearing is new for fans. Jinger Duggar has always been the more rebellious sister, changing her look immediately after marrying Jeremy Vuolo in 2016.

Watching Jill change over the years has been interesting, especially after her exiting Counting On.

Currently, there are rumblings of a rift between Jill Duggar and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Derick Dillard recently tweeted that he was going to write a tell-all book, which had piqued plenty of interested.

Jill skipped the Duggar Thanksgiving for a Friendsgiving instead and spent time with the Dillards that weekend, giving a shoutout to her mother-in-law on social media as well.

With Jill Duggar’s updated fashion sense and her distance from the Duggar family, there is no telling what will happen next. She has her nose pierced, is wearing jeans, and is even modeling for her cousin’s store.

A lot has happened over the last few years for Jill, and it looks like she may be giving little sister Jinger Duggar a run for the rebel title.