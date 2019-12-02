Jill Duggar gives Derick Dillard’s mom social media shoutout and fuels Duggar feud rumors

Jill Duggar gave a shoutout to her mother-in-law on social media, revealing she gave the boys some fun crafts. The former Counting On star shared photos of Israel and Samuel putting together gingerbread houses while having fun together.

The nod to Derick Dillard’s mom and the mention of the final Thanksgiving celebration being over has only added fuel to the feud rumor fire. It has been a tense few months, and it looks like Jill Duggar and her husband may be at odds with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

The couple chose to do Friendsgiving on Thanksgiving day instead of spending it at the Duggar compound. While they weren’t the only married Duggar couple who didn’t attend, it was interesting to note they weren’t with Derick Dillard’s family instead. Both Jessa Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar skipped the Duggar home for the holiday, instead, they spent time with their in-laws.

Derick Dillard has made several public comments about his disapproval of the way Counting On negotiations were run. He revealed that the grown Duggar children were not involved in their contracts and Jim Bob Duggar made the rules. Interestingly enough, he also alluded to shady dealings ahead of the Homeland Security raid that the Duggar family denies happened.

It was also confirmed by Jill Duggar that she and Derick Dillard chose to walk away from Counting On and they were not fired. His social media attacks on Jazz Jennings and the TLC Network allowing the transgender teen’s story to air came after they had already decided to no longer film.

While Counting On fans are no longer able to catch up with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard on the show, they keep their fans updated on social media. Both share photos from their lives regularly and she appears to enjoy sharing day to day activities and outings with her little boys.