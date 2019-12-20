Jill Duggar chops off hair, looks to donate several inches

Jill Duggar just announced she cut around 14 inches off her hair. This is a big deal for the former Counting On star as she has been known for her incredibly long hair, especially among her sisters.

On Instagram, Jill Duggar shared a photo of the hair she saved following her drastic makeover. She wants to donate her hair to have a wig made for cancer patients.

Her hair would be perfect for something like that, mainly because she didn’t mess with it too much. Jill admitted that she had worn it up a lot because it became hard to manage.

Unfortunately, Jill Duggar didn’t share any photos of her hair change on social media. She posted several of them on her blog, which you can check out here. Jill’s hair is still long, but the realization that she chopped off 14 inches was shocking.

In the post about her experience, Duggar revealed that she didn’t have her first hair trim until she was 14 and even after that, the most she even cut off was six inches.

In recent months, Jill Duggar came out of her shell. She updated her style and even showed up as a model for Amy Duggar King’s clothing boutique.

Aside from the daring nose ring, Jill Duggar has remained more like her mother than some of her other sisters. Now, she has an updated hairstyle to couple with her updated wardrobe, and fans are here for it.

She has asked for suggestions on where to donate her hair. Jill Duggar revealed that she cut off 14 inches off her hair, there was likely more because of the evening out process.

Jill shared the picture of the hair on Instagram with the direction to check her blog for the current look. Jill is upgrading from the once-homely look she rocked for decades.