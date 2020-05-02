Jim Bob Duggar reportedly getting lawyers ready for Derick Dillard’s tell-all

Jim Bob Duggar may be preparing for a legal battle if Derick Dillard follows through with his book.

Last winter, Jill’s revealed that something was in the works.

Derick Dillard has been waging battles against Jim Bob Duggar on social media for months. From accusing him of stealing money from the Duggar children to revealing that he and Jill Duggar are no longer allowed at the compound without permission, a lot of tea has been spilled.

Will Jim Bob Duggar try to shut Derick Dillard down?

There have been no concrete plans revealed about Derick Dillard writing a book. He mentioned it on Twitter several months ago but it’s not clear if any progress has been made.

According to The Hollywood Gossip, they have an exclusive source who revealed that Jim Bob Duggar has already contacted lawyers in case there is a book. He can’t keep Derick Dillard from speaking out but he can stop him from writing his stories and putting the family on blast.

The accusations that have been slung are heavy but not surprising to some who have long-sensed there were issues in the Duggar family. From keeping money away from his children to making them wait to announce life events, Derick Dillard has made plenty of claims against Jim Bob Duggar.

If the book does get released, the source told the publication that Jim Bob Duggar would be ruined. Details behind that statement weren’t made clear, but it looks like there are some secrets that the Duggar family really wants to keep under wraps.

Will Derick Dillard follow through with his book?

At this point, there is no definitive timeline for a book.

Jim Bob Duggar is likely aware of what could happen if his son-in-law tells his side of the story. Derick may be able to get a decent amount of money from the book if he shops it to the right place.

With Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar no longer filming Counting On, fans have to keep up with their lives by way of social media. The couple each have their own Instagram account and a blog that she keeps updated regularly.

As Counting On fans wait for an update on a possible book from Derick Dillard, it looks like Jim Bob Duggar is way ahead on the legal front. Damage control isn’t a new thing for the Duggars, and at this point, they are pretty good at handling what is thrown their way.

Counting On is currently on hiatus but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.