Jill Duggar questioned about son Israel’s tooth, former Counting On star addressed issues last fall

Jill Duggar shared a photo of herself alongside her eldest son Israel over the weekend. Immediately, fans noticed that when the 5-year-old smiles, he has a spot that looks darker on his tooth.

One follower asked the former Counting On star whether it was an injury or decay. Other fans jumped in to comment, but Jill Duggar didn’t respond.

What happened to Israel’s tooth?

In the sweet photo of Jill and Israel, she is sporting a red licorice straw from her mouth and he is smiling big for the camera. The two enjoy the treats together.

The comment about his tooth has been a topic of conversation before. Back in September, Jill Duggar revealed that Israel suffered a dental injury causing the tooth to be discolored. It isn’t talked about a lot, but many regular followers of Jill’s know the story.

One fan expressed concern over the unusual coloring being a decay. Rotting teeth give off the same color, and being that Israel is only five, that would be a bad sign.

Another follower jumped to Jill’s defense. The fan asserted that the Duggars are good with dental hygiene and that the Dillards are taking good care of Israel. Many of the other commenters insisted that because it is a baby tooth, it isn’t a big deal.

Jill Duggar’s parenting criticized

This isn’t the first time Jill has been called out over her parenting. She has been accused of using blanket training and other controversial parenting practices .

Currently, she appears to be stuck in the middle between her husband and father. Jim Bob Duggar is reportedly worried that Derick Dillard could bring down the Duggars if he releases a tell-all as planned. Jill allegedly wants to remain neutral, but that may not be possible.

Earlier this year, Jill Duggar announced that she and Derick enrolled Israel in kindergarten for this fall. He will be the first grandchild of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar who will go to public school. Josh and Anna Duggar homeschool their children and they are the only other school-aged kids in the family.

Even though Jill Duggar hasn’t directly responded to this particular comment about Israel’s tooth, she has in the past. Those who follow her regularly know what happened, which may be why Jill seems unperturbed by the negative comments.

Counting On is currently on hiatus, but it is expected to return to TLC later this year.