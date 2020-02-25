Amy Duggar King slams blanket training as ‘crap’ when asked if she will use it

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Amy Duggar King revealed she is not blanket training because she doesn’t “believe in that crap.”

The statement came about when a follower asked if she was using the method, after the Duggar cousin welcomed her first child last fall.

Blanket training was used by Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar with their children, and Jill Duggar has been slammed in the past for showing photos of the method being used in her home.

However business owners Amy Duggar King and Dillon King, who have been together for several years, are both known to march to the beat of their own drum.

What is blanket training?

Blanket training is a method introduced by the controversial couple, Michael and Debi Pearl. It was introduced in their book, To Train Up a Child.

The technique sees parents set their toddlers on a blanket in a room and they have to remain there for a set amount of time. This is reportedly supposed to teach the young child discipline and make life easier for the parents moving forward.

It seems clear that Amy Duggar King doesn’t agree with the method and won’t be using it for her son, Daxton.

She hasn’t done a lot of what her Uncle Jim Bob Duggar and his family do, which has reportedly caused some friction between the families.

Does Amy Duggar King have a relationship with her cousins?

At this point, it looks like Amy Duggar King is still friendly with her cousins. She lives next door to Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, though there have not been any public pictures of them together recently.

Jill Duggar has supported Amy’s business and modeled some of the clothing she sells. Also, Jill took the time to follow Dillon King’s whiskey lounge on Instagram and appears to be the only Duggar family member who is supporting their endeavors.

Early on, Amy Duggar King appeared on 19 Kids and Counting. She went off and did her own thing when the show was canceled before Counting On started to air. Amy spoke out about not being a part of Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake and funeral footage, revealing that she wanted to grieve privately.

While Amy Duggar King may no longer be a part of the reality television world, she is not afraid to speak out about what she believes and slam the things that she doesn’t.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.