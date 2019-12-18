Amy Duggar King reveals she attended Grandma Mary Duggar’s service, wanted to mourn in private

Amy Duggar King wasn’t featured on last night’s Counting On season finale where Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake and funeral were shown. She shared her thoughts on Instagram, revealing that she did attend the services, but opted to grieve in private.

The relationship between Amy Duggar King and Grandma Mary Duggar was special. Amy’s mom, Deanna Duggar raised her as a single mom and she spent a lot of time with her cousins and extended family. At one point, Amy was featured on 19 Kids and Counting pretty frequently.

Not seeing her at Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake and service on Counting On was shocking for long-time fans. She chose to grieve in private and allow herself to feel the emotions and channel her energy to make it through one of the most difficult things in her life. Amy decided to share some of her memories on Instagram and explain the reason for her absence.

Grandma Mary Duggar passed away before Amy Duggar King welcomed her little boy. She was pregnant with her first child at the time of the tragic accident. Since then, Amy has treasured the time her mother, Deanna has spent helping her. She even posted a photo and commented about how Grandma Duggar and her mom have a strong resemblance.

There has been plenty of support for the Duggar family since they lost their matriarch. It has been just over six months since the tragic passing of Grandma Mary Duggar, and this will be the first Christmas without her at the family gatherings.

Counting On came to a close with Grandma Mary Duggar’s services. The Duggar children spoke and some of the goodbyes were featured on camera. Amy Duggar King wasn’t interested in being a part of the public part, but she made her peace and said her goodbye.