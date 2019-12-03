Deanna Duggar looks just like Grandma Mary Duggar and it gives Amy Duggar King all the feels

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Deanna Duggar looks just like Grandma Mary Duggar, and it is something that Amy Duggar King notices all the time. It is something that is still hard for her to express, but it is something that she loves.

While praising her mom Deanna Duggar, Amy Duggar King revealed that she reminds her of Grandma Mary Duggar. The three of them were incredibly close as she helped her daughter to raise her daughter. She was the matriarch of the family and passed away back in June.

Losing Grandma Mary Duggar was incredibly hard for Amy Duggar King, who grew up with her always around. While pregnant with her first child, Mary Duggar was found dead at her home by her daughter Deanna. Her passing was incredibly unexpected as she had spent the morning at church with the Duggar family.

Amy Duggar King has kept quiet about her loss for the most part. She will throw in comments or memories on occasion, but speaking openly about it isn’t something she is ready to do. That was made clear when she referenced how similar Deanna Duggar looks to her mom, Grandma Mary Duggar.

While Amy Duggar King has gotten out of the reality television game, she has kept herself busy running her clothing store. She hasn’t been seen on the Duggars’ show in quite some time. Amy remains close with some of her cousins though. Jill Duggar is one of the models she uses to promote her clothing store and Joy-Anna Duggar just became her neighbor.

Counting On will be filming some of the wake and funeral services as the trailer revealed that was the case. It is unclear if Deanna Duggar or Amy Duggar King will be part of the footage shown, but it wouldn’t be shocking if they were.

It has only been six months since Grandma Mary Duggar passed away and it is clear that Amy Duggar King misses her very much.