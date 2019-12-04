Counting On to feature Duggar family grieving during Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Grandma Mary Duggar will be heavily featured in the coming episode of Counting On. The previews for next week’s show confirm that news of her passing and her wake will be shown on the reality show.

Back in June, Grandma Mary Duggar passed away unexpectedly. She was found by her daughter Deanna Duggar, and her death was ruled an accidental drowning. The entire Duggar family was devastated by the news, and some of that reaction will play out on Counting On.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were shown talking to the camera after they received the news that Grandma Mary Duggar had passed away. It was an emotional moment for them as they prepared to head back to Arkansas from Texas.

Some footage from the wake was played in the preview as well. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald spoke up at the podium, and several members of the Duggar family were weeping as they approached the casket where Grandma Mary Duggar was laid out.

It has been just about six months since the family lost their matriarch. Grandma Mary Duggar’s house was put on the market shortly before this season of Counting On began. It is the house where she accidentally drowned, so letting go of the property is what the family chose to do.

As the family prepares for next week’s episode, there will be some tough moments. Amy Duggar King recently revealed she is having a hard time talking about it in a post where she recognized just how much her mom Deanna Duggar looks like Grandma Mary Duggar.

Next week’s episode of Counting On is sure to bring several emotions to the forefront as the family welcomes baby Ivy Jane, holds the pregnant Duggar women’s photo session and mourns Grandma Mary Duggar’s death.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.