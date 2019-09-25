Duggar family lists Grandma Mary Duggar’s house for sale ahead of Counting On premiere

Grandma Mary Duggar passed away back in June. She died in a tragic accident where she drowned in the pool that was in her backyard. It was an unexpected loss for the entire Duggar family and many of the family members are still mourning her.

When the Counting On preview trailer for the upcoming season was released, viewers saw footage from Grandma Mary Duggar’s wake and funeral. This was surprising to some fans while others thought it was a nice tribute to her as she has been a part of the show for several years.

Yesterday, Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray revealed that Grandma Mary Duggar’s home is actually for sale. They provided the link to the listing and it included photos of the inside of the residence. The pool where Grandma Mary drowned was included in the listing and there is an office/homeschool building on the property as well.

There was some banter about why the family chose now to put the home up for sale, but given the time, it may have something to do with the publicity coming up from the new season of Counting On. Timing appears to be everything for the Duggar family, especially when a new season of their show is around the corner.

It is unclear why one of the Duggar children or Amy Duggar King and her mom haven’t decided to keep the house in the family. Aside from the obvious of it being painful to be there where their grandma drowned in the pool, it is surprising that the family would choose to sell it.

Of course, if Grandma Mary Duggar had a will, Jim Bob Duggar and Deanna Duggar may be selling it to collect an inheritance from their mother. The possibilities and what-ifs are endless.

Counting On returns Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.