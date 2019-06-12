Grandma Mary Duggar drowning: 911 call reveals ‘possible drowning’

Grandma Mary Duggar’s death has taken everyone by shock. She was just 78 and there was no indication that she was ill. While it was confirmed that Mary had a stroke several months ago, it doesn’t appear that had any connection to her untimely passing.

The Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life isn’t always pickles and hairspray reported that Grandma Mary Duggar had drowned in her pool. Given their accuracy for other Duggar-related news, there was no reason to doubt the claims.

Earlier today, Radar Online confirmed that there was a 911 call made from Grandma Mary Duggar’s home about a possible drowning. The call came just at 4:30 P.M. and there is an ongoing police investigation into the incident.

No further details about Grandma Mary Duggar have been provided by the family. The initial announcement and subsequent tributes were all that has been put out. At this point, the Duggars are navigating the loss and preparing for their final goodbyes which are reportedly set to happen this upcoming weekend.

It is highly likely that the new season of Counting On will feature something about Grandma Mary Duggar. She appeared on episodes of the show for years and became a familiar face for the Duggar fan base.