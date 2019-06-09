Grandma Mary Duggar dead: What happened to the Counting On grandma?

Grandma Mary Duggar was a huge part of the reality franchise starring the Duggar family. Unfortunately, news that she passed away was just released on the official page.

While filming 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, Grandma Mary was a huge presence. She was the mother of Jim Bob Duggar and was often seen helping with the children. Amy Duggar’s mom, Deanna was her daughter.

Being a mom to Jim Bob and Deanna Duggar allowed Grandma Mary Duggar to impact the world as both have appeared on reality television.

She had 21 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and there are several more Duggar family members who are expecting children in the upcoming months.

Grandma Mary Duggar died earlier today. A cause of death was not released with the statement, only her death announcement.

In fact, there hadn’t been much news about her in recent months. Several fans had inquired but the Duggar family never revealed if she was sick.

The family asked for prayers during their time of grief. It was apparent that Grandma Mary Duggar was a woman of Christ and while she is gone from the physical world, they likely believe she was welcomed into Heaven.

In the coming days, tributes to Grandma Mary Duggar are expected to pour in from her grandchildren. She was actively involved in their lives, and now, there will be a void that can never be replaced.