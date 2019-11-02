Joy-Anna Duggar shares pregnancy photo from TLC shoot, reveals her would-be due date on Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar would be welcoming a little girl into her family in just over a week. Unfortunately, she had to grieve the loss of her baby at just 20 weeks into her pregnancy.

Now, the Counting On star is opening up about her loss and the brief moments that she got to spend with her daughter.

A new season of Counting On is airing and Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy will be part of it. Part of the trailer showed a photoshoot done with all of the pregnant Duggar women back in June. Joy-Anna was there, along with her sisters-in-law Anna Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, Kendra Caldwell, and Lauren Swanson. Jessa Duggar was there as well, but Ivy Jane had been born in May.

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of her with her other pregnant family members. It was one from the photoshoot and when she talked about it, she revealed her would-be due date was November 9. As the date approaches, she is thankful for memories like the photo shared.

There has been plenty of concern about how Joy-Anna Duggar would be feeling when November rolled around. Three new babies will be born in the coming weeks, with Kendra Caldwell the first one due to deliver her little girl. That could be happening at any point during the upcoming week, something that will likely be a flood of memories and would-bes.

She also revealed that the pain she and Austin Forsyth share will not take away from the new arrivals as their family grows. While they aren’t ready for another child right now, as they wait for Joy-Anna Duggar’s body to heal, they do want to expand their family. Their sorrow doesn’t lessen their joy for the days ahead as more little Duggar girls are born into the world.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.