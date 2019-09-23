Joy-Anna Duggar has a rough couple of months ahead with Counting On returning

Joy-Anna Duggar has been through a lot over the last couple of months. She revealed that she lost her daughter, Annabell Elise, after finding out there was no heartbeat at her 20-week growth scan.

Counting On released the trailer for the upcoming season last week, and Joy-Anna Duggar’s pregnancy will be a big part of the storylines. In it, fans will be able to see the announcement she made as they prepared for the arrival of her second child.

There was also a photoshoot where all six of the pregnant Duggar women were photographed together. It took place after Jessa Duggar delivered her daughter Ivy Jane Seewald and included Joy-Anna Duggar, Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, Kendra Caldwell, and Abbie Grace Burnett.

All of the girls were surprised to see Abbie Grace Burnett pull up, as they were expecting it to be a photoshoot for five. Based on the timeline, the photos were taken at the end of May or at the very beginning of June.

Jessa Duggar alluded to the fact that Grandma Mary Duggar knew there was a baby expected in the winter following her passing, and that was Abbie Grace and John-David Duggar’s little one.

The pregnant Duggar women (except for Jessa Duggar) all mourned the loss of Grandma Mary Duggar on June 9. Her wake and funeral were filmed for the new season and the footage was included in the recently released trailer.

As the next couple of months approach, Joy-Anna Duggar will be faced with her approaching due date and watching the events that have unfolded over the last few months all over again. Last season, Lauren Swanson was in the same position.

Fans have shown the Duggar daughter plenty of love since she announced her loss, but Joy-Anna Duggar will still have to mourn as the next few months play out.

Counting On returns October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.