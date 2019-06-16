Is Abbie Grace Burnett pregnant with a winter baby?

It has been a whirlwind week for the Duggar family. The matriarch, Grandma Mary Duggar passed away last week and everyone is still in mourning.
During one of the many tributes posted about Grandma Mary Duggar, Jessa Duggar talked about all of the great-grandchildren she won’t be around to meet.
The part that struck a chord was when the Counting On star mentioned the babies who would be born in fall and winter.
It didn’t matter who you were, she was “Grandma” to you. That’s most often how she would introduce herself. “Hi, I’m Grandma!” Everybody called her Grandma. She took a genuine interest in people. She would converse with you in a way that made you feel special and loved and cared about. She had a knack for remembering details, and the next time she saw you, she would inquire about things told to her in past conversations. She was so excited about the many new great-grandbabies due this coming fall and winter, and it never got old for her. She welcomed each new baby with joy and would hold them with such tenderness and delight. We will keep her stories and memories alive for these little ones, but we’re sad that they will not have the blessing of knowing her in person as we have. She was always available. When we kids were young, she would often babysit so Mom and Dad could go out on a date. If Mom needed something from the grocery store, she was happy to pick it up. She always had time for a conversation with the teenager and never passed over the toddlers either. Each one of us was made to feel valued and loved by Grandma. She was our biggest cheerleader, coming to every music recital, birthday party, and graduation celebration— and with 21 grandkids and 13 great-grandkids, that was quite a feat! She was an exhorter. If we ever doubted our gifts or abilities, Grandma was there to spur us on. She’d pull the classic “grandma move” and have us putting on impromptu talent shows for complete strangers. “Why don’t you get up here and perform that song you’ve been working on?” “Aww, Grandma, really? Do I have to?” We’d say, glancing at mom, but we knew Mom would back her every time. We’d reluctantly get up and do a number, and it didn’t matter how terrible we thought we sounded, Grandma would beam with pride and start the applause. She believed in our gifts and abilities more than we did at times, and she spurred us on to do our best and to give God the glory for all our talents and achievements. Click :LINK IN BIO: or swipe left to read the rest of the tribute to Grandma Duggar ❤️—
Right now, Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson. Joy-Anna Duggar and Anna Duggar are all expecting. Each one of them is due in late summer or fall. No one has announced that they will be having a winter baby, so did Jessa just give the wrong time frame?
Rumors that Jill Duggar is expecting have been making rounds for years. She has not confirmed anything yet, but pregnancy is possible.
A winter baby would be born after December 20 and before March 20, so there is still plenty of time for an announcement.
Also, Abbie Grace Burnett married John-David Duggar back in November. They talked about wanting a family immediately. If anyone is next to announced, Abbie would be the likely candidate.
In fact, the couple hasn’t been very active on social media lately adding fuel to the rampant speculation.
At this point, Jessa Duggar’s comment has everyone up in arms. Did she reveal another pregnancy or was it just a mistake?
Anna Duggar is due toward the end of the year and if Jessa associated the typically cold weather with winter, she easily could have been thinking about her sister-in-law.