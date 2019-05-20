Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar announce they are expecting their rainbow baby

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have had a rough couple of months. The couple revealed on the most recent season of Counting On that they had suffered a miscarriage shortly after telling the family their exciting news.
Their pregnancy announcement was shown on Counting On as was the miscarriage reveal. With what was supposed to be their first child’s due date approaching (the same day that Jessa Duggar is due with her third child), there is much to celebrate for the Duggar couple.
Many of yall don't know this, but a couple of months ago we found out we were expecting, however, soon after we miscarried. At first, we kind of wanted to just stay quiet about the news, but knew that since everyone is anticipating for us to announce that were having a baby, we felt like it was time that we told everyone that our first and only baby is in heaven. It is hard to hear when people asks us if we are expecting, when we only recently lost our baby. You can imagine it was devastating to the both of us. Our expectations of setting up a baby room, hearing the heart beat, feeling the baby's first kick in mommys tummy, holding our little one and getting to to see our precious baby were – Shattered. Gone. Right before our eyes. Even though our sweet child is no longer with us, it is such a comfort to know that one day we will get to see our baby in Heaven! To the ones who have gone through this, I know your pain. It’s real and terrible. I just want you to know you don’t have to suffer in pain alone. It is not your fault. We greatly appreciate your prayers as we go through this hard time! Love, -Josiah and Lauren #countingon #TLC #miscarriage #ourbabyisafeinthearmsofjesus
Pregnancy announcement
According to People, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are expecting a baby once again. This time, the couple is expected to welcome the little one in the fall.
While it is unclear how far along Lauren is in her pregnancy, speculation is that she is at least 12 weeks along. In fact, she may even be due around the same time that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child.
With a rainbow baby on the way, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are excited for the new chapter in their lives. Nothing will replace the first child they lost but now, they will be able to begin the family they have dreamed of having.
Duggar baby boom
This year is going to be busy for the Duggar family as several new grandchildren are going to be born. Right now, Jessa Duggar will be the first one to welcome a child this year. She is due in just a few short weeks with her third child.
Following behind her is Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar who are expecting their second child. Next, are Anna and Josh Duggar who are expecting their sixth child. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are due with their second child as well.
Cousin Amy Duggar is expecting her first child and is nearly halfway through her pregnancy. 2019 is going to be a very busy and blessed year for the Duggar family!
Counting On is expected to return later this year.