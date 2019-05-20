Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar announce they are expecting their rainbow baby

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have had a rough couple of months. The couple revealed on the most recent season of Counting On that they had suffered a miscarriage shortly after telling the family their exciting news.

Their pregnancy announcement was shown on Counting On as was the miscarriage reveal. With what was supposed to be their first child’s due date approaching (the same day that Jessa Duggar is due with her third child), there is much to celebrate for the Duggar couple.

Pregnancy announcement

According to People, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are expecting a baby once again. This time, the couple is expected to welcome the little one in the fall.

While it is unclear how far along Lauren is in her pregnancy, speculation is that she is at least 12 weeks along. In fact, she may even be due around the same time that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are expecting their second child.

With a rainbow baby on the way, Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are excited for the new chapter in their lives. Nothing will replace the first child they lost but now, they will be able to begin the family they have dreamed of having.

Duggar baby boom

This year is going to be busy for the Duggar family as several new grandchildren are going to be born. Right now, Jessa Duggar will be the first one to welcome a child this year. She is due in just a few short weeks with her third child.

Following behind her is Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar who are expecting their second child. Next, are Anna and Josh Duggar who are expecting their sixth child. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are due with their second child as well.

Cousin Amy Duggar is expecting her first child and is nearly halfway through her pregnancy. 2019 is going to be a very busy and blessed year for the Duggar family!

Counting On is expected to return later this year.