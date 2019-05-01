Joy-Anna Duggar due date: When will the Counting On star likely deliver her second child?

Joy-Anna Duggar is about to be a new mom once again. She welcomed her first child with Austin Forsyth in 2018 and now, a new baby will be added to the mix this fall.

There has been some speculation about Joy-Anna Duggar being pregnant in weeks past. She was wearing maternity-like clothing, though some assumed it was just because the clothes flowed more and the Duggar family doesn’t condone form-fitting attire.

When is Joy-Anna Duggar due?

In the announcement shared on Instagram by Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth, the new baby will be arriving in November. This puts her roughly 12 weeks into the pregnancy, which makes sense for the timing of the announcement.

The couple shared a sonogram photo of their new addition. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth dote on Gideon and adding another baby into the mix is sure to bring them even more happiness.

For her last birth, Joy-Anna Duggar was rushed into an emergency c-section. There has been some concern about what will happen this time around, especially if the couple wants to attempt another home birth.

Another Duggar grandbaby makes four in 2019

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will be welcoming four new grandbabies in 2019. Jessa Duggar is due at the beginning of June, followed by Kendra Caldwell and Anna Duggar. Joy-Anna rounds out the group with a baby due in November.

With the Duggar clan growing leaps and bounds every year, there is a lot for Counting On fans to keep track of. A new season is expected at some point this spring or summer, though an official announcement has yet to be made.