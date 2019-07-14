Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth reportedly bury Annabell on family property

Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she was expecting her second child back in the spring when the other pregnancies were revealed. She was joining Anna Duggar, Kendra Caldwell, and Lauren Swanson in the November baby birth club.

A little over a week ago, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth announced that they lost their little girl. During the 20-week gender reveal ultrasound, the couple was informed that their baby no longer had a heartbeat.

Unfortunately, Joy-Anna had to deliver her baby even though she would not take a breath.

The couple posted photos they took of them spending time with their baby girl. Joy-Anna and Austin named their daughter Annabell Elise.

They mourned their loss and spent time being covered in prayer and love by their family and closest friends.

There hasn’t been much information about what happened next with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth.

They lost their little girl at the end of June and have stayed mostly silent since then except to share photos of them with Annabell on Instagram.

According to the Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life isn’t all pickles and hairspray, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth buried their little girl on the grounds of Fort Rock Family Camp.

It was reportedly just them who laid Annabell to rest as none of the Duggars were present. They weren’t sure if Austin’s parents were there as they live on the property.

Things may be dicey for the next few months as Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth watch the next three little Duggar girls being born.

They were all due within weeks of each other and all were having girls.