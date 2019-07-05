Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and husband Austin share heartbreaking photos with their lost unborn child

Two days ago, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth shared the devastating news that their doctor could no longer hear a heartbeat when the pair went in for their 5-month scan and gender reveal.

The couple shared a heartfelt post to Instagram to share the tragedy with fans, stating they had named their daughter Annabel.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s many sisters and sisters-in-law reposted the photo or posted their condolences, which garnered some negative press for the family. Some of her sisters, specifically Jill Duggar Dillard, were accused of exploiting the tragedy for their own gain and attention.

But no matter the reasoning, the pair shared a devastating set of photos on their own Instagram page with their daughter. Joy-Anna stated that her best friend, Carlin Bates Stewart (who is also the child of a fellow family of 19 children) came to the hospital to help with her hair and makeup so that they could have a memento.

“So thankful the Lord gave her to us for that short time! She will be in our hearts forever,” Joy and Austin wrote on their Instagram.

The couple also posted a photo of the imprints of Annabell’s feet next to a quarter, showing how tiny they actually were.

Joy Anna’s mother, Michelle Duggar, and older sister, Jill Duggar Dillard, can also be seen in the photographs.