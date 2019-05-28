Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcome third child nearly two weeks early

Jessa Duggar has had her baby — after announcing she was expecting her third child back in January.

Viewers have been following her posts to pinpoint when she would be welcoming her new bundle of joy and now the news is finally out.

Both Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald knew the sex of their baby but chose to keep it between them until it was time to show off their third child. They didn’t even tell their family members but viewers have been speculating for weeks about the gender.

Did Jessa Duggar welcome a little boy or little girl?

The newest addition to their little family is a girl. Jessa Duggar welcomed her first daughter on May 26, 2019. Ivy Jane Seewald is the name they chose for their little girl. She came into the world at just under eight pounds, much smaller than her older brothers.

It was a home birth for Jessa Duggar and it appears that things went well. Adding a little girl to the family helps balance out the ratio and with two big brothers to look after her, Ivy Jane will be a lucky little girl.

When was Jessa Duggar due?

Little Ivy Jane Seewald came into the world almost two weeks early. Jessa Duggar had shared an Instagram post with her 38-week baby bump and then seemingly disappeared. She was officially due in June.

As Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald adjust to life as a family of five, things will slow down. They have been excitedly documenting this pregnancy journey, and now they get to begin their lives as parents to a little girl as well.