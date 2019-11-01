Joy-Anna Duggar reveals she wants four children, talks loss of Annabell Elise

As November arrives, Joy-Anna Duggar has a lot to sort through. This was the month she was supposed to welcome her second child, a little girl. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth revealed they lost their little girl around the 20th week in her pregnancy.

Counting On was filming as all of the Duggar women announced their pregnancies. Jessa Duggar gave birth to a little girl back in May and Kendra Caldwell, Joy-Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, and Anna Duggar were all due in November. Abbie Grace Burnett later announced she was also expecting and due in January 2020.

Joy-Anna Duggar was heartbroken over the loss of her daughter. She revealed that she named her little girl Annabell Elise. It was rumored that she had buried her on Austin Forsyth’s family’s property, and she confirmed that in an interview with Us Weekly. The land holds a special place for Joy-Anna and Austin, so burying their baby girl there made sense.

Right now, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth aren’t ready to try for another baby just yet. They are giving her body time to heal and to process the events of what happened. Although an exact number of children haven’t been set in stone for the couple, she revealed that four may be the number for them. Currently, they have a little boy who celebrated his first birthday earlier this year.

Moving forward, Joy-Anna Duggar will have to cope with the events this month will bring. Not only is her would-be due date approaching, but her sisters-in-law will also be welcoming their little girls. Kendra Caldwell is due first, followed by Lauren Swanson, and then Anna Duggar. While the family has been supportive of Joy-Anna and her loss, the memories and the absence of what could have been.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.