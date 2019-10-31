John-David Duggar reveals Abbie Grace Burnett hasn’t had an easy pregnancy

Abbie Grace Burnett is expecting her first child with John-David Duggar. The two married last November and since then, he has been a doting husband.

Currently, Counting On is airing the couple’s honeymoon in Finland. Abbie Grace Burnett is due in January, though an exact date has not been disclosed. This is her first pregnancy and the couple is expecting a little girl, bringing the total of Duggar grandchildren up to 17 in 2020.

John-David Duggar talked to Us Weekly and revealed that things haven’t been easy for Abbie Grace Burnett during her pregnancy. She suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that leaves expectant mothers incredibly ill and dehydrated while pregnant. It is a severe form of morning sickness and often requires iv fluids or hospitalization.

He explained that she was incredibly ill and had to make several trips to the emergency room for dehydration. Of course, John-David Duggar did everything he could for his wife, including late-night store runs. Abbie Grace Burnett was down for about seven weeks during her first trimester, which was almost the entire beginning of her pregnancy.

The couple found out they were expecting during a visit to an urgent care facility for another sickness. It wasn’t the way they wanted to find out, but it was confirmed that their family was growing. Abbie Grace Burnett showed up to take photos with her sisters-in-law when all of the Duggar women who were pregnant came together. Jessa Duggar had already delivered Ivy Jane, but Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, Anna Duggar, and Joy-Anna Duggar were all still expecting their little ones.

At this point, it looks like things are going well for Abbie Grace Burnett. John-David Duggar revealed that the couple has chosen a name for their little girl, but they aren’t ready to reveal it quite yet. The next few months are going to be intense as the couple gets ready to welcome their first baby into the world.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.