How many grandchildren do Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have in 2019?

The Duggar family has been growing leaps and bounds over the last decade. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have so many children and many of them have begun building their own families. Josh Duggar is the oldest and he was the first to marry. That was over 10 years ago, and now, there are plenty of grandchildren to dote on.

Next month, there are several Duggar grandchildren due. 2019 has been a busy year for the family, and currently, there are four pregnant Duggar women. While Abbie Grace Burnett won’t deliver until 2020, three others will be welcomed into the world in November.

Currently, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 13 grandchildren. Josh and Anna Duggar have the biggest family followed by Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are in third place with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo tied for last with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth and Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar.

Josh and Anna Duggar currently have five children. She is expecting another child next month, bringing their total to six children as of 2019. They also have the oldest grandchild, Mackynzie Duggar, who celebrated her 10th birthday earlier this month. She is the one who made Jim Bob and Michelle grandparents for the first time.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald currently have three children. The couple had two boys before this last pregnancy. Jessa delivered a little girl back in May, securing second place for the most Duggar grandchildren in 2019.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have two children. These days they are keeping their mom busy as she shares their latest adventures on social media. Jill and Derick haven’t been too outspoken about how big their family will be, but they have dropped subtle hints that two may be the end.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have one little boy. They are also expecting their second child. Their little girl is due in November, bumping them up a spot from one Duggar grandchild to two.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have one little boy. Earlier this year, they revealed that they were expecting. Unfortunately, Joy-Anna Duggar lost her little girl. She revealed the information at the end of June. As November comes and the new season of Counting On begins, Joy-Anna will have to deal with the loss all over again as she was due alongside three of her sisters-in-law.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have one daughter. These two have been living their best life in California. It looks like they are enjoying the stages that Felicity is going through, including recently taking her first steps. At this point, it is unknown when Jinger will be having more children.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar are expecting their first child. They lost their first pregnancy las fall, something that was heavily covered last season on Counting On. Lauren will join Anna Duggar and Kendra Caldwell in welcoming a little girl next month.

Subscribe to our Duggar newsletter!

Right now, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 13 grandchildren. After the November baby boom, the total will jump to 16. If the angel babies are included, the total would then jump to 19 grandchildren in 2019. Anna Duggar, Lauren Swanson, and Joy-Anna Duggar all experienced losses.