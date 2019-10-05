Jill Duggar appears frazzled as she complains about her two young sons on Instagram

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have been making headlines for years. She was the first Duggar daughter to get married, and her courtship and marriage have gotten a lot of attention because of it. Currently, the couple has two sons who are two and four years old.

Recently, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have both hinted they may be done having children. There has been speculation that they are using birth control, as there has not been another pregnancy announced while her siblings are either getting pregnant right away following their wedding or having multiple children back to back. There is also a possibility that another baby could be a health issue for Jill, as she has already had two c-sections.

Counting On fans and viewers are wondering if Jill Duggar is becoming overwhelmed with raising Israel and Samuel. She shared a video on her Instagram story (which has now expired) that showed what the boys had done at various times. There was chocolate on the floor, pencil on the walls, soap on the bathroom floor, and the list went on.

In Touch Weekly was able to grab some of the stills from Jill Duggar. She appeared to be complaining about the kids while also finding the humor. Raising two young children isn’t easy, and it appears to be taking a toll on Jill. In recent weeks she has looked rundown and tired. Derick Dillard is currently going to school and she is running the house and raising the children pretty much on her own.

At this point, it is unclear whether Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard will have more children. Both have hinted on different occasions that two may be the max for them. She is struggling with raising her two little boys and adjusting to the various stages of life with kids and their mischief. Without them filming Counting On, Instagram is the only way to keep up with them.

It looks like Jill Duggar is in survival mode these days. Maybe her sister Jessa Duggar can give her some parenting tips, as she appears to be rocking the mom of three life!