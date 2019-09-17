Jill Duggar looks tired and pale in recent photos as fans voice concern

Jill Duggar has been making headlines in recent weeks. From her car breaking down to the most recent photo of her with her cousin Amy Duggar King, there is no shortage of fan opinions about how worn down the mom of two looks.

Things haven’t been the same since Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard cut ties with TLC. He went on a rant about Jazz Jennings, the I Am Jazz star, and the network wasn’t happy with that.

Dillard was fired, and Duggar chose to follow her husband. In recent days, Derick tried to spin that there was a bogus contract, though that was not the case when TLC decided to part ways.

There was some hope that Jill Duggar would come back to film Counting On with her siblings. She appeared on Jessa Duggar’s birth special back in June as she was there for her home birth with little Ivy Jane. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Jill will return.

Recently, fans and followers have commented about Jill Duggar and her appearance. She has looked disheveled and tired, but that could be because of awkward photo lighting or just rough days.

When she shared the photo of her boys in the car that was broke down and praised her church family for help, she received both positive and negative comments.

One follower commented about how Jill looks like she is 40. That is rough as she is in her late 20s.

The most recent photo Jill Duggar shared on social media came from 3130 Clothing. She stopped in to see her cousin Amy Duggar King at the store she runs.

Duggar did some fall shopping and posed with her very pregnant cousin. While Amy looks glowing from the pregnancy, Jill looks tired and pale. Of course, it could be because she has no makeup on and is significantly taller than Amy. Either way, it isn’t a good look.

Hopefully, Jill Duggar is just tired from chasing her two growing boys. She has been very present on social media to keep relevant.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Fans and followers have voiced their concern, and now, it is in Jill’s hands to look into what may be happening.