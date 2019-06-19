Jessa Duggar birth special: Were there complications with Ivy Jane’s delivery?

Jessa Duggar will be front and center on the new Counting On special. While the show isn’t back from hiatus quite yet, there is a one-off episode coming to TLC on June 25.

A few weeks ago, Jessa Duggar welcomed her third child into the world. She kept the gender a secret from the family, and many viewers assumed another boy would join the mix. They were wrong, as Jessa and Ben Seewald welcomed their little girl, Ivy Jane on May 26. 2019.

Of course, there will be a birth special for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald welcoming a little girl into their expanding family. It will be a 30-minute special titled, A Baby Girl for Jessa.

The description of the episode raises concerns. When Jessa Duggar went into labor, her family was out of town. Initially, the family planned a home birth, but it looks like there may have been complications as the description alludes to paramedics.

Remember, when the first photos of Ivy Jane were shared, there were IV bags in the background. There was a lot of speculation about why those were there if the birth happened at home.

Some viewers thought maybe Jessa needed extra fluids or something else minor, but with the revelation that paramedics played a role, some question the seriousness of the birth.

Ivy Jane arrived 10 days earlier than anticipated, but her birthday was special. Not only was she born early, but she also shared a birthday with Grandma Mary Duggar.

Before her tragic passing, the matriarch was able to meet her great-granddaughter, who shares her special day.

A Baby Girl for Jessa airs Tuesday, June 25 at 11/10c on TLC.