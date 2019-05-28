Did Jessa Duggar have a home birth? IV bag sparks questions

Jessa Duggar welcomed a little girl on May 26. She was nearly two weeks early, but everything appeared to go well.

News broke earlier today that Jessa Duggar welcomed Ivy Jane Seewald via home birth. This has sent followers into a tailspin because some of the photos of the new little girl appear to be in a hospital-like setting.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Duggars tried to play off a difficult birth. There has been a lot of speculation about why the photo shared by Ben Seewald’s mom has a full IV bag of fluid in the background.

It is also quite obvious that it looks like a medical setting.

The Facebook page Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray shared the photo of Ivy Jane and wondered if she was at the hospital. It could have been a checkup now that she is 48 hours old.

Of course, it could have been something to do with Jessa being checked out as well. She had a fast labor, lasting only three and a half hours.

This time was much faster than with her two boys. Ivy Jane Seewald was also significantly smaller than her brothers who tipped the scales at over nine pounds.

Viewers are anxiously awaiting the announcement of another season of Counting On, hoping that Jessa Duggar will share some of her pregnancy this time around, and maybe even some of her birth story.

Having a little girl after two boys has fans excited for the growing family, and they want to know more.

Counting On is expected to return later in 2019.