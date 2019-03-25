When does Counting On return to TLC in 2019?

25th March 2019 1:08 PM ET

Counting On ends tonight with a two-hour season finale. John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were married last November, and tonight, their preparations and ceremony will air in full.

While this may be the end of the road for Counting On this season, there is more Duggar family goodness to come. With another baby on the way and a possible courtship between Jason Duggar and Lauren Caldwell happening, TLC isn’t going to end the run now.

When will Counting On return in 2019?

On the Duggar family blog, it has been confirmed that they are still filming. This means that at the very least, another season of Counting On is in the works. Now, when the show will return has not been confirmed, though it is speculated that it will be back at some point this summer.

Jessa Duggar is expecting her third child at the beginning of June. If you couple that announcement with a new season, TLC can expect a surge in viewers tuning in for Counting On. Of course, there could be more announcements on the way that will coincide as well.

What is happening within the Duggar family now?

Currently, the only big news happening for the family is Jessa Duggar’s pregnancy. There is a speculated courtship happening between Jason Duggar and Lauren Caldwell, though it has not been confirmed by the family.

Also, as Jessa’s due date approaches, there is some concern about how Lauran and Josiah Duggar will handle things. Lauren’s miscarriage was announced on the show following the pregnancy announcement she made while they were filming.

With many of the adult children growing their own families and getting married, Counting On viewers want to see more.

Counting On is expected to return this summer.