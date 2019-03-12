Jason Duggar courting: Is Lauren Caldwell his girlfriend?

Jason Duggar seems to have slipped between the cracks when it comes to reality television. He is in the middle of the Duggar siblings, simply flying through life without the spotlight on him.

Now, there have been some subtle signs that Jason Duggar may be the next sibling to announce a courtship. In fact, he is linked to someone who already has ties to the family.

Who is Jason Duggar rumored to be courting?

In several photos dating back to last fall, Jason Duggar has been spotted around Lauren Caldwell. If that name sounds familiar it is because she is the younger sister of Kendra Caldwell, who is married to Joseph Duggar, Jason’s older brother.

Recently, the Caldwell family attended a family dinner at the Duggar’s home. In fact, it was the same night that Lauren Swanson announced she was pregnant. Kendra’s family was there alongside the Duggars and the Swansons.

While it would make sense for both families to get along, it looks like the possibility that Jason Duggar is courting Lauren Caldwell is high.

Lauren Caldwell has been linked to a Duggar brother before

Back when Jinger Duggar married Jeremy Vuolo, Kendra and Lauren Caldwell were heavily featured in photos as the wedding was planned. That was when the rumblings of Joseph Duggar courting got started, and just over six months later, the two became engaged.

At that point, Lauren Caldwell was linked to one of the second set of Duggar twins. She remained in the background though, not jumping into the spotlight even though she had the chance. Now, it looks like she may be hitting it off with Jason Duggar.

During the most recent episode of Counting On, Jessa hinted that there may be another courtship announcement on the way. Could it be that Jason Duggar and Lauren Caldwell will be introduced before the season ends?

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.