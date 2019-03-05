What happened to Lauren Duggar on Counting On?

Lauren Duggar has had to relive some of the most painful moments of her life while watching Counting On playback. She announced she was expecting on last week’s show and this week, she talked about the miscarriage that she suffered.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar were married last June and shortly after that, she was pregnant. They did tell their families about the baby, but soon after, she miscarried. Until now, the details surrounding what happened weren’t made public.

What happened to Lauren on Counting On?

Shortly after the cakes were made for the cake war between siblings, Lauren Duggar suffered a miscarriage. She was seen happy and baking with two of Josiah’s little sisters but was not present when John David and Abbie Grace tried and judged the cake.

During a confessional, Lauren Duggar explained what happened to her. She miscarried at home, which was something she will never forget. Duggar had felt off and cramping and then when she went to use the restroom, she realized what was happening.

Mourning and comfort

In the confessional, Lauren Duggar revealed that was the worst day of her life. She was happy to be expecting her first child with Josiah Duggar. Both are mourning the loss of their child but mentioned they know their baby is with Jesus.

Recently, Jessa Duggar revealed that she shared the same due date as Lauren in a post on social media. It is going to be a difficult time for Lauren as she watches Jessa welcome her third child into the world while she waits to become a first-time mom.

They have talked about welcoming a sibling for their angel baby. Lauren Duggar has been working through her grief and Josiah Duggar has been there for his wife. As they celebrate the new things that life gives them, they will never forget the one gift they lost.

Counting On airs Monday nights at 9/8c on TLC.