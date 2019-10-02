Jill Duggar promotes MLM company, gets slammed for ‘disobedience’ and nail appearance

Jill Duggar is always promoting something on Instagram. She has introduced fans to various companies by sharing things on social media and she even had a few mishaps while trying to make a little money.

The most recent photo of Jill Duggar is one that has her promoting another MLM company called Rodan and Fields. It is a skincare line and the photo she is sharing has received quite a bit of attention. Aside from the obvious product on her forehead, plenty of commenters were on board with the company while only a few protested it.

In addition to the MLM focus on Jill Duggar’s post, there were also some comments about her appearance. One was about her disobedience regarding her nose piercing. It has been a point of contention among Duggar fans since Jill debuted it. Derick Dillard doesn’t appear bothered by it, and if he was, Jill would no longer have a nose ring.

While the nose ring comment was pretty random, the comment about Jill Duggar’s nails was less shocking. She appeared holding a cup and her fingernails appeared flat and square with chipped nail polish. It wasn’t her best look, especially while she was attempting to promote something.

It is unclear what Jill will do moving forward. She is raising and homeschooling her two boys while Derick Dillard goes to law school. The couple is no longer appearing on Counting On, but that may change after Jill did help with Jessa Duggar’s birth special. The wake and funeral of Grandma Mary Duggar will be a part of the new season and obviously, Jill and her family attended.

Until then, fans can follow Jill Duggar and her family on social media. She has been trying to remain relevant and continues to make headlines despite not being attached to the show by simply sharing her life in pictures.