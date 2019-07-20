Jill Duggar is not pregnant: Does the Counting On star have fertility issues or is she using preventative measures?

Jill Duggar has been rumored to be pregnant several times now. When she shares photos on social media, some followers are quick to point out what they believe to be a baby bump in nearly any photo.

There was speculation that another Duggar pregnancy would be announced following the ones that happened in spring, but so far, no one has spoken up. Jill Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett are the two with the most potential to become pregnant right now.

After months and months of random pregnancy rumors and speculation, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard finally addressed whether they will be having a baby next. The answer is no, which was confirmed when the couple did an Instagram live.

Of course, now followers are wondering if Jill Duggar will be able to have another child or if her sons are the only children she will have. Derick Dillard implied that having a baby is nearly impossible for them.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

Does this mean Jill is having fertility issues? Is the couple using birth control while Derick is in school? There are so many unanswered questions after their Instagram appearance.

Remember, Jill Duggar already delivered two babies by c-section. While the surgery is a safe way to give birth, there are only so many times a woman can have one. Could another pregnancy be unsafe for Jill? Did she have her tubes tied with the birth of Samuel and keep that personal information to herself?

The Duggars are very big on gender roles. The woman is supposed to be able to please the man and be happy while doing it. If Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard knew another pregnancy would cause more complications, they could have taken preventative measures to ensure there will be no more babies in the future.

It is interesting to see Jill Duggar’s siblings expanding their families. She was the second Duggar child to get married, and yet, she only has two children. There is likely more to the situation than Jill and Derick Dillard are letting on.

With the possibility of Jill Duggar returning to Counting On without Derick Dillard following Jessa’s birth special, followers are hoping that some of this will be discussed. Jill and Derick have put a lot of their lives out there, but when it comes to having kids, the silence has been deafening.