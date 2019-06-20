Jill Duggar sparks rumors about a Counting On return

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard haven’t been shown on Counting On in quite some time. TLC cut ties with the Duggar daughter’s husband following his comments about the network and another network reality star, Jazz Jennings.

While Jill Duggar became collateral damage in the situation, she chose to follow her husband and build their lives outside of the spotlight. Of course, Counting On viewers have been catching up with them via social media and their family blog.

Rumors have been swirling that Jill Duggar may be expecting her third child, though nothing has been confirmed. In fact, those speculations have been floating around for quite some time. With Derick Dillard in law school and Jill at home raising their two children, another baby might not be the secret they are keeping.

TLC released Jessa Duggar’s birth special on the app before the upcoming airing of it on television. When viewers watched it, they noticed that Jill Duggar played a huge role in the event.

In fact, she was giving updates as Jessa was in labor with Ivy Jane.

Does this special appearance on a Counting On special mean Jill Duggar will be back? At this point, there is no official word from the network or the former reality star.

Her husband will definitely not be asked back but if the family is in need of money, she may consider appearing alongside her siblings and their growing families.

Counting On is expected to return later this year.