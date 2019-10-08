Duggar family finally visits Jinger Duggar in California with Josh Duggar along for the ride

The Duggar family has finally made it to California to visit Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. It isn’t shocking given that they recently spent time in Arizona. From there, Los Angeles isn’t far at all.

There has been some talk about why Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar had not yet visited their daughter. Jinger and Jeremy moved to California back in July, and since then, Jana Duggar and Jeremy’s parents have been the only visitors the couple has received.

During their adventures, the Duggars went to the American Girl store. They shared some photos on Instagram from their trip. Not only are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar there to visit Jinger, but so are several members of the family.

Most of the younger Duggars are there along with Jana Duggar, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett, and Josh and Anna Duggar and all of their children.

Josh and Anna Duggar’s oldest child, MacKynzie celebrates her 10th birthday today. She was allowed to pick out a doll at the American Girl store and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar paid for it.

The group photo shared that some of the other girls were also able to pick out something at the store, but no one got a new doll like MacKynzie.

It is unclear how long the Duggar family will be in Calfornia visiting Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. The two have been quite busy in the last months, traveling a lot. They were just in Texas over the weekend for a wedding but managed to make it back to welcome the Duggar brood into their home.

Next week, Counting On returns with a brand new season. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s move will be filmed and her wearing pants will also be a conversation on the new season. Viewers are looking forward to seeing how the relationship between Jinger Duggar and Michelle Duggar is, especially when asked about her wardrobe choices.

Counting On returns Tuesday, October 15 at 9/8c on TLC.