Jinger Duggar returns to L.A. and hangs out with in-laws who are visiting again

Jinger Duggar is back home in Los Angeles now. She spent some time exploring Florida with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, and their little girl. Of course, she wasn’t the only Duggar there, as Jana Duggar stuck around following returning home from the Bahamas.

For the second time in a few months, Jeremy’s parents are in town to spending time with Jinger Duggar and her little family. She shared a photo of herself with her mother-in-law and Felicity. The three appear to be happy as the Duggar daughter asked followers for suggestions on things to do while they were in town.

Fans have been wondering why Jinger Duggar’s parents have yet to visit the family following their move to the West Coast this summer. Jana Duggar appears to be the only sibling who has gone to visit her sister and niece, which was heavily documented on Instagram.

This has given way to speculation that things between Jinger Duggar and her parents aren’t as good as many would like to believe. Michelle Duggar and her daughter were filmed in a confessional for the new season of Counting On where it appears they will be discussing Jinger’s choice of wardrobe. The daughter appears to be dabbing tears from her eyes, though many viewers believe it was edited to look like it was about wearing pants when it could have been about Grandma Mary Duggar’s death, which will be heavily touched upon during the upcoming season.

Sign up now for your Duggar news alerts!

The Vuolos visiting California for a second time so quickly following Jinger and Jeremy’s move seems suspicious to some. Is there something more going on that no one knows about? Could Jinger Duggar be needing extra hands? It may be just another visit, but since Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar haven’t shown up in California, it appears there may be more to the story.